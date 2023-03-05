Navcoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,779.23 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0512 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $3.86 million and approximately $3,779.23 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00207587 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00096707 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00056985 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00054458 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004494 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000810 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,633,135 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

