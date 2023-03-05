Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.58.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $82.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $87.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.358 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $667,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 13,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 79,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 27,416 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

