Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of RealReal from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of RealReal from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of RealReal to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of RealReal from $3.75 to $2.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of RealReal from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RealReal currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.69.

RealReal Stock Up 11.6 %

RealReal stock opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. RealReal has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $8.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $161.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RealReal

RealReal Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in RealReal during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RealReal by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of RealReal by 550.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RealReal by 455.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

