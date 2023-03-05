Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 530,200 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 681,800 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. 120,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,705. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10.
Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 75.30% and a negative net margin of 149.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -11.35 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Neptune Wellness Solutions
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEPT. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 542,815 shares during the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Neptune Wellness Solutions
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.