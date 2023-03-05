Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 530,200 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 681,800 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. 120,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,705. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 75.30% and a negative net margin of 149.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -11.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Neptune Wellness Solutions

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEPT. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 542,815 shares during the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

(Get Rating)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.