Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Price Target Raised to $3.50

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Nerdy from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.90.

Shares of Nerdy stock opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2.50. Nerdy has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $5.61.

In other Nerdy news, Director Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,943,250 shares in the company, valued at $22,692,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Nerdy news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 43,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $118,600.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 969,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,180.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,943,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,692,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,562,503 shares of company stock worth $3,027,568. 31.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 26,401 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 552.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 11,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

