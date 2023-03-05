New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, March 9th

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, March 9th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Thursday, March 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, March 9th.

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a current ratio of 9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.75.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NYMT shares. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,044,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after buying an additional 153,495 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 71.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 191,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 79,549 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,101,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 326,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 40,316 shares during the period. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

