NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 369,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,635,000 after purchasing an additional 182,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

Insider Activity

NextEra Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE opened at $73.83 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.26. The stock has a market cap of $146.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

