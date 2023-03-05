NFT (NFT) One Day Volume Tops $9,360.96

NFT (NFT) traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 5th. NFT has a total market cap of $461,547.59 and approximately $9,360.96 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFT has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010533 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00032263 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00039559 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002125 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00022096 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00220012 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,459.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01484967 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

