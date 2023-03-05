Nicole R. Hadas Sells 13,034 Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stock

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) SVP Nicole R. Hadas sold 13,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $11,469.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 287,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,026.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Akebia Therapeutics Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of AKBA opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.84. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on AKBA shares. StockNews.com lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.25 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Akebia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Akebia Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 124.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 229,453 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 282.7% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 102,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 75,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 176.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 54,389 shares during the period. 28.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

