Nicole R. Hadas Sells 13,034 Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stock

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) SVP Nicole R. Hadas sold 13,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $11,469.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 287,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,026.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Akebia Therapeutics Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of AKBA opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.84. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on AKBA shares. StockNews.com lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.25 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Akebia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.
About Akebia Therapeutics
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.
