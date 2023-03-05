NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,509 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in NIKE by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 114,200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 90,150 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 118,141 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 265.1% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKE. KGI Securities upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

NIKE stock opened at $120.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $187.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $139.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

