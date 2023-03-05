NIO (NYSE:NIO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $14.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $11.27 price target (down from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, China Renaissance reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average of $13.05. NIO has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $24.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 121,059,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,325,000 after purchasing an additional 24,277,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,063,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,741,000 after buying an additional 720,138 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,370,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,108,000 after buying an additional 1,113,194 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 229.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,768,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,941,000 after buying an additional 12,367,300 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,344,000. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

