NIO (NYSE:NIO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $14.00.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $11.27 price target (down from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, China Renaissance reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.94.
Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average of $13.05. NIO has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $24.43.
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
