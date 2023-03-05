NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Short Interest Update

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the January 31st total of 885,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NMI Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.24. 333,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.44. NMI has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $24.52.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $133.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.64 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 55.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NMI will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NMI

Institutional Trading of NMI

In other news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $217,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,051.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NMI by 17.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NMI by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 933,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,537,000 after purchasing an additional 52,295 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP grew its position in shares of NMI by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 100,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 23,048 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of NMI by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 81,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 51,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of NMI by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,169,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,829,000 after buying an additional 525,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NMIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NMI from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays cut shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NMI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Stories

