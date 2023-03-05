Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NDSN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,224,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,403 shares of company stock worth $2,515,941. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Stock Up 0.9 %

NDSN stock opened at $222.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.91. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $194.89 and a 12 month high of $251.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.82.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $610.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.87 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 23.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.20.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

