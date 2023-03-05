Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Position Lowered by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $467.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $476.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $496.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $416.23 and a one year high of $556.27. The company has a market capitalization of $71.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.