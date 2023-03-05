Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Given Underperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $23.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.6% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 112,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 630,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after buying an additional 20,052 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 31.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

