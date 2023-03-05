Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Shares Bought by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 138,939 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 197,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 78,141 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,643,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 344,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,562,000 after acquiring an additional 61,570 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,583,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NUMV opened at $31.15 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.20.

