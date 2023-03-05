Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $13.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.83.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 24,162 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 22,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

