Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the asset manager on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NUO opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.50. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Get Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 136,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 22,728 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 19,469 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 53.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,979 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $163,000. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.