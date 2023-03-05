NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Set at $275.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price objective on NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $242.14.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $238.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $590.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $289.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.23.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,560 shares of company stock valued at $50,272,657. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,387 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,987,416,000 after acquiring an additional 908,481 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,679,427,000 after acquiring an additional 692,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

