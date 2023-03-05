OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAXW) Short Interest Up 17.5% in February

OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAXW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the January 31st total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

OCA Acquisition Stock Performance

OCA Acquisition stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. OCA Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OCA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OCA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.