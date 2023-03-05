Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OKTA. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Okta from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.36.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of Okta stock opened at $85.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.25. Okta has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $176.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $481.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 43.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.54%. As a group, analysts expect that Okta will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $203,713.02. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $178,164.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,807.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $203,713.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,345.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,950 shares of company stock worth $805,573. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Okta by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Okta by 1,397.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.