Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at Stephens

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stephens from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

OKTA has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush began coverage on Okta in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Okta to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Okta from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Okta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.36.

Okta Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of Okta stock opened at $85.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.89 and a 200-day moving average of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Okta has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $176.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $481.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,558.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,558.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $203,713.02. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,345.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,950 shares of company stock worth $805,573 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,697,000 after acquiring an additional 237,961 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,313,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,915 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Okta by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,857,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,590,000 after purchasing an additional 83,072 shares during the period. Deer Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Okta by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC now owns 2,729,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,200,000 after purchasing an additional 267,213 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Okta by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,703,000 after purchasing an additional 70,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Further Reading

