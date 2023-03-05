Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Short Interest Update

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,760,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the January 31st total of 7,680,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 847,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Open Lending Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LPRO stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 581,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,948. The company has a current ratio of 18.58, a quick ratio of 16.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.78. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $20.72.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 37.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Open Lending

LPRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Lending currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPRO. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 10.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 113.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 1.5% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 51.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

