Oppenheimer Trims PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Target Price to $17.00

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PUBM. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PubMatic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.14.

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average of $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $716.00 million, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $67,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,747.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other PubMatic news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $67,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,747.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,449 shares in the company, valued at $240,447.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,628 shares of company stock worth $778,622. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 78.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 19,153 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter worth about $1,682,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PubMatic by 78.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares during the period. 41.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

