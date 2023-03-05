Oppenheimer Trims PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Target Price to $17.00

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PUBM. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PubMatic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.14.
PubMatic Price Performance
NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average of $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $716.00 million, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.92.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 78.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 19,153 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter worth about $1,682,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PubMatic by 78.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares during the period. 41.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
