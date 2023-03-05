Orchid (OXT) Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last Week

Orchid (OXT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 5th. Orchid has a market cap of $62.14 million and $3.45 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0900 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010612 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00032344 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00038160 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00022371 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00219280 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000150 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,366.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.0917266 USD and is down -4.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $6,068,870.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.