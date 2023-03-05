Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Short Interest Update

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Orica Stock Performance
Orica stock remained flat at $10.78 during midday trading on Friday. Orica has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84.
Orica Company Profile
