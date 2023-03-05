Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Short Interest Update

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Orica Stock Performance

Orica stock remained flat at $10.78 during midday trading on Friday. Orica has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84.

Orica Company Profile

Orica Ltd. engages in the provision of mining and infrastructure solutions. The firm is also involved in manufacturing and distribution of commercial explosives and blasting systems including technical services and solutions; mining and tunneling support systems to the mining and infrastructure markets; and various chemical products and services.

