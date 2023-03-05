Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Price Target Cut to C$57.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ovintiv Trading Up 0.4 %

TSE OVV opened at C$62.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$64.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$67.65. The stock has a market cap of C$15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.56. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of C$48.94 and a 12-month high of C$79.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.01.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.12%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.