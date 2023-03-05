Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the January 31st total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 897,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Owens Corning Price Performance

OC stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.27. The company had a trading volume of 603,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.21 and a 200 day moving average of $88.98. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.40%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Owens Corning news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $204,446.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,307.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.92.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

