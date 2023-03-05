Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the January 31st total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 897,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Owens Corning Price Performance
OC stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.27. The company had a trading volume of 603,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.21 and a 200 day moving average of $88.98. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Owens Corning Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Owens Corning news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Owens Corning news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $204,446.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,307.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
OC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.92.
Owens Corning Company Profile
Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.
Further Reading
