Oxen Market Cap Reaches $10.33 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000746 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $10.33 million and approximately $26,324.13 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,432.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00400129 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014973 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00087498 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.42 or 0.00666112 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.46 or 0.00550369 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004437 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00009747 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,161,778 coins and its circulating supply is 61,703,560 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

