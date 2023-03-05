Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target Raised to $71.00 at HC Wainwright

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.36.

Shares of PCRX opened at $42.05 on Wednesday. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $82.16. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,592,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,678,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,469,000 after buying an additional 683,680 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 852.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 676,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,620,000 after purchasing an additional 605,370 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,553,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 797,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,395,000 after purchasing an additional 382,680 shares in the last quarter.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

