PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Position Boosted by Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 573,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235,620 shares during the quarter. PagSeguro Digital comprises 1.6% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of PagSeguro Digital worth $7,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,721,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,465,000 after buying an additional 6,352,682 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $64,458,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 41.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,118,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,094 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,516 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 51.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,124,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,309 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. New Street Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.07.

Shares of PAGS traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,792,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,175. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average of $11.60. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.57. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $22.28.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

