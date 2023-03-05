Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the January 31st total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Pan Pacific International Stock Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS DQJCY traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $18.77. 50,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,721. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.71. Pan Pacific International has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $19.38.

Pan Pacific International Company Profile

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corp. engages in the retail of home electrical appliances, miscellaneous household goods, food, watches, and fashion-related merchandises. It operates through the following segments: Retail Business, Tenant Leasing and Other Business. The Retail Business segment sells electrical appliances, daily commodities, foods, watches, fashion merchandise, sporting goods, leisure equipment, DIY products, and others.

