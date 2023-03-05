Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Paychex were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 179.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,135,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,244,000 after buying an additional 728,857 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 199.6% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 981,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,725,000 after acquiring an additional 653,630 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,595,000 after purchasing an additional 642,649 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,977,000 after purchasing an additional 550,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Paychex by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 737,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,801,000 after purchasing an additional 510,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays cut Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.08.

Insider Activity

Paychex Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $112.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

