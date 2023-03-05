PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

PMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Jonestrading downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.57.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

NYSE:PMT opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.43. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $17.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.98%.

In related news, Director Marianne Sullivan purchased 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marianne Sullivan purchased 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $237,222.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,049.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14,778.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

