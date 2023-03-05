Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Short Interest Update

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the January 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PEBO traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.88. The company had a trading volume of 113,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,374. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.81. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $33.22.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 279.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.