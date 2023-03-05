Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PR. Mizuho assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Permian Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Permian Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PR opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. Permian Resources has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 4.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 12.42%.

In other news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,062,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,755,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $1,557,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Permian Resources by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 240,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 46,900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,506,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after purchasing an additional 600,100 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 491.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 1,117,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 928,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

