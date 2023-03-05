PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (GHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSE:GHY opened at $11.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $13.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About PGIM Global High Yield Fund
PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PGIM Global High Yield Fund (GHY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.