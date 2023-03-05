PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (GHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:GHY opened at $11.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $13.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,006,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,105,000 after purchasing an additional 326,743 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 308,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 65,024 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 240,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,472,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 186,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 97,177 shares during the period.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

