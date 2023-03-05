PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Short Interest Up 17.4% in February

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the January 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE PAXS opened at $15.40 on Friday. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $19.25.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.149 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Access Income Fund
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,470,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after acquiring an additional 259,246 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 669,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 78,360 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 487,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 184,415 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 193,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 49,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 49,199 shares during the last quarter.
