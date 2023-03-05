PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Short Interest Up 17.4% in February

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the January 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE PAXS opened at $15.40 on Friday. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $19.25.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.149 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Access Income Fund

In related news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $94,920.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 67,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,663.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,470,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after acquiring an additional 259,246 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 669,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 78,360 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 487,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 184,415 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 193,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 49,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 49,199 shares during the last quarter.

