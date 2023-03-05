PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Short Interest Up 17.4% in February

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2023

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXSGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the January 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE PAXS opened at $15.40 on Friday. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $19.25.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.149 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $94,920.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 67,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,663.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Access Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,470,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after acquiring an additional 259,246 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 669,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 78,360 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 487,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 184,415 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 193,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 49,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 49,199 shares during the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Access Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Access Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.