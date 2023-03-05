Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock Position Raised by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 415.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,192 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 470.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 589.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.57.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $73.12 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.86 and a 1 year high of $99.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.32). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $401.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $1,773,447.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 302,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,695. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

