Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $220.00 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $225.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PXD. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $294.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $232.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $268.84.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD stock opened at $209.83 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $190.99 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $5.58 dividend. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Natural Resources

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 159.2% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 508 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.1% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 296.3% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,395 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

