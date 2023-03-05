Pirate Chain (ARRR) Market Cap Reaches $66.96 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $66.96 million and $61,899.50 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001528 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 15% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00169047 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00070117 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00047413 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001572 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

