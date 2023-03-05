Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,728,300 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the January 31st total of 2,352,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLLIF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pirelli & C. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pirelli & C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pirelli & C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

PLLIF remained flat at $5.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.50. Pirelli & C. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $5.45.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. It offers car tires under the P ZERO, Cinturato, Scorpion, Sottozero, Ice Zero, and Carrier brand names; motorcycle tires under the DIABLO Superbike, DIABLO Supercorsa, DIABLO Rain, DIABLO Wet, SCORPION MX, SCORPION Pro F.I.M., SCORPION XC, DIABLO Supercorsa SP, DIABLO Rosso Corsa, DIABLO Rosso III, ANGEL GT II, NIGHT DRAGON, MT 66 ROUTE, SCORPION Trail II, MT 60 RS, SCORPION Rally STR, DIABLO ROSSO Scooter, and ANGEL Scooter brands; motorsport tires under the P ZERO TROFEO R, SOTTOZERO, P7 Corsa, K, KM, RK, rain, and Slick brands; bike tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, and Scorpion brand names; and truck and bus tires.

