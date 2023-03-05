PLC Ultima (PLCU) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $87,654.93

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. PLC Ultima has a total market capitalization of $87,654.93 and $432,075.08 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PLC Ultima coin can currently be purchased for about $180.75 or 0.00806494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PLC Ultima has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PLC Ultima alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.17 or 0.00423524 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,433.11 or 0.28627424 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000223 BTC.

PLC Ultima Coin Profile

PLC Ultima’s launch date was December 25th, 2022. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 484 coins. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PLC Ultima is plcultima.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.

PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

PLC Ultima Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLC Ultima should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PLC Ultima using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PLC Ultima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PLC Ultima and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.