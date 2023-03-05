Pocket Network Price Down 9.2% Over Last Week (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Pocket Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0583 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. Pocket Network has a market capitalization of $59.51 million and approximately $718,399.01 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pocket Network Profile

Pocket Network was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

Buying and Selling Pocket Network

