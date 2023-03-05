Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Receives $97.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.38.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POST. Barclays lifted their target price on Post from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Post by 14,598.5% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 87,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 87,007 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Post during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Post during the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Post by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 68,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Post by 1.4% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

POST stock opened at $91.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Post has a 1-year low of $62.83 and a 1-year high of $98.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Post had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 5.36%. Post’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Post will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

