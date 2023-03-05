PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.09% of PotlatchDeltic worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 289.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $46.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.17. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $58.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.57.

PotlatchDeltic Increases Dividend

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $253.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.91 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 25.09%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 48,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,239,189.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,202.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 48,248 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,239,189.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,202.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jerald W. Richards sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $63,900.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,137.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,028 shares of company stock worth $4,667,676 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

