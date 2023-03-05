Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PVG opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.05. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $15.65.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

