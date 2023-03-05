Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Princess Private Equity Stock Performance
LON:PEY opened at GBX 9.88 ($0.12) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.83 million, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. Princess Private Equity has a twelve month low of GBX 7.80 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 13.25 ($0.16).
About Princess Private Equity
Read More
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Princess Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Princess Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.