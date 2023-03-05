Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Princess Private Equity Stock Performance

LON:PEY opened at GBX 9.88 ($0.12) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.83 million, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. Princess Private Equity has a twelve month low of GBX 7.80 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 13.25 ($0.16).

About Princess Private Equity

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

