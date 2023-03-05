Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

PGR has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Progressive from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Progressive from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.62.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $145.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $85.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.39, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.22. Progressive has a one year low of $102.29 and a one year high of $145.70.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Progressive

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total transaction of $656,951.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,863.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,838 shares of company stock valued at $7,864,579 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Progressive by 530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,158,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,297,456,000 after buying an additional 9,388,746 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $840,885,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $802,968,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 1,235.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,762,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $437,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 42.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,084,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,902 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

