Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Up 1.9 %

PLD opened at $126.95 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.05 and its 200-day moving average is $117.34. The company has a market capitalization of $117.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 72.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prologis to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

